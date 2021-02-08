The Bachelor receives one welcome guest, one not-so-welcome

Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Oh, Matt James. You giveth and you taketh away on your Bachelor season. At least you had the good sense to boot MJ (Meredith!) over Jessenia, so that the house felt blessedly toxic-free again … for about one hot minute. That’s how long it took for the worthless Serena C. to go after Katie for… well, we’re not sure exactly, since all Katie has tried to do is rid the house of Mean Girls and be true to herself.

So that’s the thing, Matt. You boot MJ, but keep Serena C over Britta n y, Ryan, and worst of all, Magi? What in the world?

Did anyone else feel just kin d of exhausted when thi s episode kicked off? Like, oh yeah, I forgot we were in the middle of these two women sniping at each other. Then that seen blessedly ended, but in a matter of c om ments we were smack dab i the m iddle o f another one. At least Katie stood up for herself and refused to be taken down by Serena’s ridiculousness. If she does turn out to be the next Bachelorette as so me ru mo rs predict , I’m actually psyched to see what a season like hers could look like, because with her in charge, all this consta nt ly rising drama woul d hopefully be at a minimum.

But fi rst, we must wade through the second half of this season, wherein Matt throws a cute one-on-one carnival date with Pieper, and I believe has made out with the majority of the women who remain, so lots of good options: Chelsea, Abigail, Bri, Michelle. Honestly, I get why he sent Katie home, because the two seemed like bu ds more than anything.

Granted, it’s not like Katie received the most romanti c date in t he wor l d: Anyone el se a little uncomfortable wi th the “Torture Tyler C” -th emed date, especially when they were advising the masseuse on nipple twisting? But Tyler C is always welco me (and woul d still mak e a great Bachelor), even tho ugh his advice (“ Be yourself!” ) wa sn’t ex actly ear th-shattering, And props to the producers for figuring out more ways for Tyler to take his short of f (a massa ge ! Why not?) But the writing was on the wall for Katie regardless.

Matt was easily more romantic with any of the other women who remain than he was with K ati e . He does ha ve a great way of makin g even the shortest couch conversation seem intimate (all the kissing doe sn ’t hurt, even moreso if he actually closes his eyes. ) That’s why at this point in The Bachelor, when we’d usually see a few frontrunners, it still seem s li ke it’s anyone’s game, as he genuinely appears to have some steamy chemistry with the majority of the women that are left. With hometowns only a few weeks away, Matt’s going to have to make some really tough calls pretty soon Maybe he shoul d have saved Tyler’s visit for a more crucial week?

Stray observations

Like Victoria, MJ is a woman who says her heart os so big when really her heart is a dumps te r fire. Maybe just avoid anyone who say “My h eart is so big,” be cause people whose hearts really are that big don’t have to broadcast it.

Am so curious about the behind-the-scenes machinations that led to Heater’s appear ance on the show. The cameras were there when she drove up in her minivan, so obviou sl y the show knew she was coming. But did she really do all o f this on her o wn , or did The Bachelor put her up to it to try to stok e more interest in this not-great-ratin gs season? I mean, Chris Harrison is hardly a good enough actor to even feign realistic suprise at her arrival. And then she quarantined? Why did she storm the show in te first place? As usual, I blame Hannah Brown, for e verything.

Kit referred to the cancelling of the the last two “rose ceremonies”; um, those were the cocktail parti es Kit. At least one of those rose ceremonies still happened.

“ Some friend,” exactly, Katie.

I like to think that Tyler’s pi nk T-short was a shoutout to the mysterious salmo n jacket of his Bachelorette season Jed even wrote a s ong abou t it.

I liked the “W hat the heck?” /”W hat the fuck!? ” transition upon Heather’s arrival from M att to Pieper.

Do you think Heather has an actual job yet?

I also li ke how the girls practi cally moan when Chris Harrison enters the room now, as he is li ke ly the h arb in ger of doom (and/or cancelled cocktail part ie s).

Hey, remember Sarah?

Next week: Once again, our group of Bachelorettes turns on an outsider like a pack of frickin ’ vipe rs.