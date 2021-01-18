The Bachelor probably takes his shirt off again

Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, January 18. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.): Last week’s Bachelor was about two things: Matt James taking his shirt off, and a mess who lives for drama. Here’s Gwen Ihnat:

I understand that every Bachelor needs a villain (I used to review UnREAL), so that the producers were probably thanking their lucky stars in the early interviews every time Victoria talked and a whole load of self-centered bullshit came out. But wouldn’t a villain be more effective if she was—oh, I don’t know—slightly subtle? Like Kit—Kit’s the type who could shoot one of these nice girls a dirty look and they’d probably crumble right into dust. Victoria is about as subtle as a Mack truck; I don’t understand who she even finds to talk to, since she’s already told all the girls she doesn’t like them. And yet, many of them seem so actually benevolent—like MJ, Rachael, Chelsea, and yes, MaryLynne—without Victoria, would they just cheer each other on on their dates, and all the drama would dissipate? I guess if you’re a Bachelor producer, you just can’t have that; like on the group date task, everyone wants to see the contestants turn on each other.

Yeah, Victoria’s getting a rose. Gwen will drop in on this episode; watch for recap this evening. Then feel free to head over to our sister site The Takeout for their weekly take on what the Bachelor and his various dates consume (or don’t) during every episode:



Regular coverage

Wild card

American Masters, “How It Feels To Be Free” (PBS, 9 p.m.): Typically, an episode of American Masters will, contrary to what its title might suggest, focus on only one American Master at a time. Not the case this evening; tune in for an hour on Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and Pam Motherfucking Grier.