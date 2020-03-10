The Bachelor comes in for a rocky landing

Chris Harrison, a pilot Photo : John Fleenor ( ABC )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 10. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m., season 24 finale): Peter Weber’s journey (they just love that word, “journey”) to find love ends tonight, the second in a two-part finale after Monday’s episode. And as every preview for the last four months has assured us, it’s a conclusion we will never see coming. You might call it a crash-landing (because he’s a pilot, see? Did they mention he’s a pilot?)

We’re guessing that Peter face-plants into another pint glass while climbing aboard a golf cart, blacks out, and comes to lying in bed next to Hannah Brown, who assures him it was all a dream. Or maybe they’re just in purgatory? Whatever the case, Gwen Ihnat will be on hand to unpack all the inevitable drama.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Well, this title sure seems apt.

Look for a review of this special from the WTF host by our own Dennis Perkins, assuming the planet is still spinning this afternoon.