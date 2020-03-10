Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Bachelor comes in for a rocky landing

Allison Shoemaker
Chris Harrison, a pilot
Photo: John Fleenor (ABC)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 10. All times are Eastern. 

Top pick

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m., season 24 finale): Peter Weber’s journey (they just love that word, “journey”) to find love ends tonight, the second in a two-part finale after Monday’s episode. And as every preview for the last four months has assured us, it’s a conclusion we will never see coming. You might call it a crash-landing (because he’s a pilot, see? Did they mention he’s a pilot?)

We’re guessing that Peter face-plants into another pint glass while climbing aboard a golf cart, blacks out, and comes to lying in bed next to Hannah Brown, who assures him it was all a dream. Or maybe they’re just in purgatory? Whatever the case, Gwen Ihnat will be on hand to unpack all the inevitable drama.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.)
This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Well, this title sure seems apt.

Look for a review of this special from the WTF host by our own Dennis Perkins, assuming the planet is still spinning this afternoon.

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

