The Always Sunny cast reflects on the show's legacy after 14 seasons

Fourteen seasons in, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia seems more determined than ever to keep at it. Maybe that’s because, with this season, the show ties the record set by The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet as the longest running live-action sitcom. Or, maybe it’s because the cast and crew of Always Sunny genuinely enjoys working with one another and figures, why give up on a good thing? Both seemed to be the case when we talked to the cast and crew Tuesday night at the flashy 14th season premiere in Hollywood’s landmark Chinese Theatre. Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, and more stopped by to tell us what Always Sunny has meant to them, and what they think the show’s legacy will be another fourteen season from now.

Photo credit: Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

