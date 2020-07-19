Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans Photo : Kata Vermes/TNT

The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness (TNT, 9 p.m., season premiere, back-to-back episodes): Way back in March of 2018, the first season of Gilded Age serial killer series The Alienist came to a frustrating end. And it was a seemingly permanent end—it was nominated in the Limited Series category for the 2018 Emmys. But now it’s back and this isn’t a whole new Alienist Horror Story that just also happens to star Sarah Paulson, you know? This is Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, and Daniel Brühl playing the same roles in the same impeccable costumes. Well, new impeccable costumes, but from the same era. Whatever, just watch the trailer:

Bring on the moody lighting, the creepy score, and Dakota Fanning’s take-no-shit face. Ani Bundel will recap.

Perry Mason (HBO, 9 p.m.)



Time for a wild card lightning round:

Black Monday (Showtime, 8 p.m., second-season finale): Bid farewell to some of the best costumes, wigs, and cell phones on television, at least for now—but as there’s no word yet on a third season, you’d better revel in Regina Hall’s eyeshadow while you can.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (HBO, 10 p.m.): The strain of Michelle’s investigation begins to exact a toll on her home life as this gripping docuseries continues.



Babies Of The Zoo (Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m.): Babies! Of! The! Zoo!

Okay, not those exact babies of the zoo, but still!

United Shades Of America (CNN, 10 p.m., fifth-season premiere): W. Kamau Bell’s sharp series returns, and right on goddamned time.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 11 p.m.): John Oliver is also back (after a hiatus of a few weeks) and that’s also right on goddamned time.