Clark Gregg, Henry Simmons Photo : Jessica Brooks/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, July 29. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10 p.m.): There is exactly one problem with airing an episode that’s among the best a series has ever produced in the final season of that series: How on earth are you able to top that episode? It’s a good problem to have, to be sure, but when you hit a peak there’s usually a lot of work to put in before you reach the next one, and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. only has a handful of episodes left.

Advertisement

So congrats and apologies, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.! “As I Have Always Been” was a stunner. Here’s Alex McLevy on last week’s gem of an episode:

Exciting, clever, often laugh-out-loud funny, and ultimately moving, “As I Have Always Been” was a superlative episode of the show, expertly doing everything the series has struggled a bit to get right in this freewheeling final season. At this point, the time loop premise is practically an old-fashioned conceit, but to quote Phil Coulson from once long ago, when telling another hero why something was important: “People might just need a little old-fashioned.”

Advertisement

Now, go ahead and top that.

Look for McLevy’s new recap this evening.

Can you binge it? Seasons one through six can be found on Netflix, while the five most recent episodes await you on Hulu.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild cards

The Speed Cubers (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): It’s Wednesday, things are weird. We all deserve something nice. We here at The A.V. Club suspect that this documentary about competitive Rubik’s Cubers might just fit the bill.

Ladhood (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., complete first season, U.S. premiere): Ladhood, from comedian Liam Williams, seems likely to scratch at least part of that Derry Girls itch you’ve been fighting.

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV, 10 p.m., season-three finale): This demented little treasure signs off for the season with a New Year’s celebration and guest star Paul Rudd. Does this mean Amy is about to exit 2020? If so, can she take us with her?