Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10 p.m.): Some familiar formats are always welcome. Who doesn’t love a good ruined dinner party episode? A bottle episode? A musical episode? An alternate reality episode? But of all those old chestnuts, the most reliable might have to be the mighty time loop episode—and in its final season, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D decided to let one fly.

Can you binge it? Seasons one through six can be found on Netflix, while the five most recent episodes await you on Hulu. [Allison Shoemaker]

The Challenge (MTV, 8 p.m., reunion special): Quarantine was still relatively fresh when The Challenge: Total Madness debuted back in April, making the gloomy Prague bunker housing our contestants low-key relatable. Tonight, after more than three months of sweating and strategizing, the cast reunites to—calmly and rationally, we’re sure—hash out Wes and Bananas’ new alliance, Kailah and Bear’s doomed fling, and, if we’re lucky, whether or not Jenna blew her elimination on purpose. What not to expect? Anything relating to Dee Nguyen, who was axed from the franchise and essentially edited out of the back half of the season after making insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. [Randall Colburn]

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m., third-season premiere): This Comedy Central gem returns for a third and final season, offering (per a press release) “a return to the comfort and nostalgia of the grim and soul-crushing office life everyone has come to desperately miss during social distancing.” So give a warm welcome back to the folks at Hampton DeVille and get ready to reminisce about how great it was to realize you’re going to have to get the big office coffeemaker working again lest you be accused of taking the last cup without making more. [Allison Shoemaker]