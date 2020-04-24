The A.V. Club untucks RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Patrick Gomez
Sandwiched in between RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked is the new, four-part event series RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Yes, that’s three and a half whole hours of RuPaul content coming at you every Friday night for a month. (What else are you doing with your Friday nights?)

We’re still posting original recipe Drag Race recaps every Friday, but here you’ll find the identities of the revealed secret celebrities, a look at their drag alter egos, and who is crowned America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar at the end of each episode. We’ll add to the end of this story weekly, so you’ll have fair warning before reaching any spoilers.

Bob the Dragqueen, Monet X Change, Trixie Mattel
Photo: VH1

Week one mentors

The Apr. 24 episode of Secret Celebrity Drag Race featured returning all-stars Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change, and Trixie Mattel as “Queen Supremes,” guiding the celebrity contestants through the competition.

Nico Tortorella
Photo: VH1

Secret Celebrity: Nico Tortorella

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, is most known for his role on Younger. In addition to the TV Land drama’s seventh and final season, they can also be seen on the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Tortorella was paired with Monét. In the week’s challenge, Snatch Game, they took on the personality of Lucille Ball.

Jordan Connor
Photo: VH1

Secret Celebrity: Jordan Connor

The Canadian actor is most known for playing Vince on Hulu’s Looking for Alaska and Sweet Pea on The CW’s Riverdale. He was paired with Trixie. For Snatch Game, Connor channeled Chrissy Teigen.

Jermaine Fowler
Photo: VH1

Secret Celebrity: Jermaine Fowler

The comedian is the former executive producer and star of CBS’ Superior Donuts and had a recurring role on HBO’s Crashing. He was paired with Bob and kinda cheated by doing Snatch Game as a...female Kevin Hart?

Warning: The winner of the week revealed on the next slide.

Jordan Connor
Photo: VH1

The winner: Jordan Connor

Come back next week to see the three new secret celebrities.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET on VH1.

Patrick Gomez

A.V. Club Editor in Chief...but really just a She-Ra, Schitt’s Creek, Grey’s Anatomy, Survivor, Big Brother, Top Chef, The Good Place superfan.

