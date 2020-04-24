Sandwiched in between RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked is the new, four-part event series RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. Yes, that’s three and a half whole hours of RuPaul content coming at you every Friday night for a month. (What else are you doing with your Friday nights?)

We’re still posting original recipe Drag Race recaps every Friday, but here you’ll find the identities of the revealed secret celebrities, a look at their drag alter egos, and who is crowned America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar at the end of each episode. We’ll add to the end of this story weekly, so you’ll have fair warning before reaching any spoilers.

