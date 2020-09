Masked Singer season three winner Kandi Burruss as the Night Angel Photo : Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer returns for an all-new season and a brand new lineup of singers. Last season, the Night Angel, who was revealed to be Kandi Burruss, won the Golden Mask. Now, 16 new contestants are competing for the same title.

Here’s our list of singers who have already taken the stage, and what we know so far. Check back every week for new clues, updates, and our best celebrity guesses. If you’re just looking for who’s been eliminated, we’ve got you covered with weekly updates of that too.