The Masked Singer returned last night for a third season of mystery, celebrity crooners, and costumes even more elaborate and eccentric than on previous seasons.

Season three kicked off right after Super Bowl LIV, with guest Jamie Foxx at the helm of the judges’ panel, and one big clue from Nick Cannon right off the bat: “These six characters have been in nine Super Bowls!”

With some help from her dad, The A.V. Club’s Angelica Cataldo will attempt to guess the identity of each singer before they’re unmasked on the show. Watch this space for weekly unveilings to see how their guesses stack up.