The A.V. Club unmasks The Masked Singer

Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer returned last night for a third season of mystery, celebrity crooners, and costumes even more elaborate and eccentric than on previous seasons.

Season three kicked off right after Super Bowl LIV, with guest Jamie Foxx at the helm of the judges’ panel, and one big clue from Nick Cannon right off the bat: “These six characters have been in nine Super Bowls!”

With some help from her dad, The A.V. Club’s Angelica Cataldo will attempt to guess the identity of each singer before they’re unmasked on the show. Watch this space for weekly unveilings to see how their guesses stack up.

White Tiger

Photo: Fox

Song: “Ice Ice Baby,” Vanilla Ice

Our guess: Former Patriot tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski

Clues:

  • “Ultimate champion for clam shucking”—clue that it relates to New England
  • “Game On”—Gronk has a new CBS game show by this title
  • “Smash the competition”—possible reference to Gronk’s Nickelodeon show “Crashletes?”
  • “I’ve had a giant career full of accomplishments” (Patriots have beaten the Giants twice)
  • Lincoln, Washington, Franklin shown on the wall in intro segments—a reference to historic patriots
  • Intro also includes reference to “Beantown”
Turtle

Photo: Fox

Song: “Kiss From A Rose,” Seal

Angelica’s dad’s guess: Jordan Knight (New Kids On The Block)

Angelica’s guess: Joey McIntyre (NKOTB)

Clues:

  • “At the starting line, I was surrounded by newcomers”—New Kids
  • “Always taken it ‘Step By Step’”—NKOTB song
  • “ I don’t want anyone to cross the line before me”—possible reference to ‘Hangin’ Tough’ lyric “Don’t cross our path ’cause you’re gonna get stomped.”
  • Jenny McCarthy thinks it is someone she and her husband (Donnie Wahlberg) know.
  • The Turtle was also grilling burgers in the clue package—possible reference to the restaurant Wahlburgers.
The Llama 

Photo: Fox

Song: “She Bangs,” Ricky Martin

Our guess: Partridge Family alum Danny Bonaduce

Clues:

  • Llama costume wears dreadlocks and shades. Singer says he wears “things like this” in real life—possibly a reference to Bonaduce’s usual Hawaiian shirt get-up.
  • The Llama is seen as a DJ for “The Wool 23.3”—Bonaduce is a radio DJ for a Seattle station.
  • “Nothing like being swept up” and“Seattle Sound”—Seattle radio references
Miss Monster

Photo: Fox

Song: “Something To Talk About,” Bonnie Raitt

Our guess: Missy Elliott

Clues:

  • Intro says she is “misunderstood”—possible reference to the Missy Elliott album, Missundaztood
  • Says she was inspired by T-Pain in season one—T-Pain and Missy sang a duet with Timbaland.
  • Says she “started as a shy little monster”—Missy Elliot was in a reality show on E! called Party Monsters Cabo.
The Robot

Photo: Fox

Song: “Are You Gonna Go My Way?,” Lenny Kravitz

Our guess: Mike Tyson

Clues:

  • “Tough outer shell”
  • “Share of fame in certain circles”
  • “Tip the scales”—reference to boxing weigh-ins
  • Gaming controller—possible reference to Mike Tyson’s Punch Out
  • There is a periodic table of elements that focuses on “PT” for platinum. “IR,” the symbol for iron is right next to it. Iron Mike Tyson, get it?
Kangaroo

Photo: Fox

Song: “Dancing On My Own,” Robyn

Our guess: Kelly Rowland

Clues:

  • The kangaroo is already a clue that she may live in Australia. She talks about the Outback, as well.
  • Rowland is the host for Australia’s version of The Voice.
  • Rowland is recently divorced, hence the theme of her chosen song.
Elimination #1: Robot, or Lil’ Wayne

Photo: Fox
