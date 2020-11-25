The A.V. Club serves up a Thanksgiving streaming guide, family style

The Boys

When you have kids, there’s this long stretch of time where you’re looking for shows that they like that you can actually stand to watch with them (thank you, Phineas And Ferb). Then, when they get older, you might finally reach a common ground with shows you like that are (kind of?) okay for them to watch. I was the parent who painstakingly combed through those Common Sense rankings, despairing over PG versus PG-13 ratings and having trepidation about anything marked TV-14. Now that my kids are actually 14, all that is thrown out the window: I’ll basically watch anything that will get them in the same room with me for an hour at a time. This leads us to the gory superhero antics of The Boys, which is my current binge with my son right now. It’s definitely rated MA, and should possibly even establish an MA+ designation for all the exploding people and lasered skulls that seem to show up every episode. But we’re both enjoying The Boys’ antihero efforts to take down corrupt superhero team The Seven, forging an unconventional team family in the process. Yes, I should probably be using this opportunity to talk to my son about concepts like good versus evil, loyalty, what makes a hero, etc. But let’s face it, I’m pretty sure he’s in it just for the exploding people. [Gwen Ihnat]

You can stream seasons one and two of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.