The A.V. Club’s quick-and-dirty guide to Peacock

Ring those chimes: The last big launch of the 2020 Streaming Wars is upon us. While Peacock has been available to some Comcast subscribers since April, today marks the official debut of NBCUniversal’s over-the-top platform, bringing with it the now-requisite splashy premieres and tens of thousands of hours of original and archival programming. It’s a brave new world for the oldest broadcast network in the United States, with a Brave New World to call its own.

As with Quibi and HBO Max (and Disney+, and Apple TV+), The A.V. Club has kept its eye on the developments leading up to Peacock’s big bow, and we’ve compiled some of the most pertinent information in this guide. Read on for a breakdown of what you’ll get for what cost, which devices currently support Peacock (sorry, Roku and Amazon users: you’re left in the lurch again), and what shows and movies (and channels! Glorious channels!) are currently streaming on the service—some available completely free of charge.

And as always: Good Peacock to you.

