We Are The Champions

My favorite way to turn off my brain is by watching reality competition shows—which means I’ve seen a lot of them. I watched all three fashion competitions, both floral design ones, the barbecue one, the one where they make swords, the pottery one, the body painting one, several tattoo shows, and every single program pitting chefs, bakers, and/or drag performers against one another for a cash prize (that I know of, anyway). But my newest binge watch breaks the format, maintaining the thrill of competition without having to sit through a commercial break to find out who won. Netflix’s We Are The Champions profiles a different odd contest in each of its episodes, beginning with a surprisingly dangerous cheese-rolling race in rural England and ending with a bitter rivalry between three California families for the title of world champion frog jumper. The style of the show is akin to a cable documentary series from 15 years ago (think: NatGeo’s Taboo), profiling the contestants in each individual battle and filming the results of their final showdown. The series is at its best when the stakes are high—like the chili-eating tournament, where extreme pain tolerance is the key to success—as Rainn Wilson’s snarky narration can slip into condescension on some of the more frivolous episodes. But whether they’re fighting for YouTube glory or a shot at the Olympics, the spirit and persistence of the competitors is uplifting and contagious—even if your favorite sport is channel surfing. [Katie Rife]