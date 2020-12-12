Better Things, “Listen To The Roosters”

In the year that the comfort watch reigned, I suppose it’s only natural that my favorite episode is also the one I found most restorative. Pamela Adlon wrapped another exceptional season of television with “Listen To The Roosters,” a season finale that’s equally bracing and gracious. The episode comprises three parts with their own narratives and genre: The first is almost a whimsical ghost story, the second is live theater, while the conclusion is nothing less than a spell. Better Things season four was about metabolizing even your anger—decades-old and warranted though it may be— to make room for something more positive, more beneficial. But Adlon never glossed over the hurt or resentment; as Sam Fox, she’s had to sit with every betrayal, every rejection, every disappointment. And because of that, she couldn’t just churn out a conventional closer to the latest installment of her coming-of-middle-age comedy. In the spirit of the season-long exploration of religion and culture, “Listen To The Roosters” ends in a type of baptism for Sam and her daughters, washing away the bitterness and conflict (for a little while, at least). It was a chance to catch our breath, and for Adlon to take our breath away with a rousing speech about the real life-cycle of womanhood: “You’re primed and you’re prepped and abused and adored and harassed and worshipped. And then it all stops.” [Danette Chavez]

