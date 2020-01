Jaz Sinclair and Kiernan Shipka star in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Photo : Diyah Pera ( Netflix )

“Chapter Twenty-One: The Hellbound Heart” | “Chapter Twenty-Two: Drag Me To Hell” | “Chapter Twenty-Three: Heavy Is The Crown” | “Chapter Twenty-Four: The Hare Moon” | “Chapter Twenty-Five: The Devil Within” | “Chapter Twenty-Six: All Of Them Witches” | “Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Judas Kiss” | “Chapter Twenty-Eight: Sabrina Is Legend”