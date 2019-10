Episode 1: “A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” | Episode 2: “The New Client” | Episode 3: “Feel-Good Story” | Episode 4: “Surprise!” | Episode 5: “A Little Uneven, Is All” | Episode 6: “The Kidney Stays In The Picture” | Episode 7: “The Face Of Depression” | Episode 8: “A Quick One, While He’s Away”

This post will be continuously updated. Read recaps from previous seasons of BoJack Horseman.