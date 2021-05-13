Danny McBride Photo : HBO

It’s been nearly two years since we last saw the Gemstones, the demented family of televangelist grifters on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. Since then, we were left to wonder if Jesse and Abraham Gemstone ever finished that ditch they were digging as we listened to “Misbehavin’” on repeat for months on end. So imagine our surprise when the heavens parted and beams of news about the second season were delivered unto us in the form of casting notices from Variety. Oh, blessed day, indeed.



Per Variety, three new members will be joining the Gemstones in their journey toward salvation ( or self-enrichment , depending on how you look at it) . Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, and Eric Roberts will all be baptized in the waters of HBO for the second season of the Danny McBride comedy. And, honestly, that’s enough to make a believer out of anyone.



The second season is still in production, but Variety did deliver on some character description to whet our appetites:

The nine-episode Season 2, which is currently in production, will see Schwartzman in the recurring role of Thaniel, a journalist working on a story on the ministries. Roberts will play Junior, who grew up with Eli and has suddenly re-entered his life, while Andre will play Lyle Lissons, a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Jesse and Amber.

Honestly, a character named “Thaniel” sounds perfect, but what’s really interesting is Roberts, who will play Junior, an old friend of Eli (John Goodman) . However, until we see otherwise, we’re all going to have to pray as hard as we can ( and donate as often as we can) until we get a scene between Walton Goggins and Eric Roberts. Lord, please make that happen. Amen.

