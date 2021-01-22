Marvel fans, meet your new favorite hero. Actually, you’ve already met her before—just in a different form.

On this week’s episode of Wandavision, fans get a solid look at Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who we first met as a child in 2019's Captain Marvel. All grown up and ready to both kick ass and take names, Rambeau is reportedly an integral part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which we’re only now getting our first look at with WandaVision. But, of course, as with all Marvel projects, we’ll just have to wait for more to be revealed to really get a picture of what’s going on.

The A.V. Club talked to Parris about what it’s like to enter the MCU and whether she’s been greeted with a big truckload of comics and merch yet. We also talked to the actress—who previously appeared in Mad Men and If Beale Street Could Talk—about the perks and drawbacks of period costuming, from longline bras to relatively no-fuss makeup.

New episodes of Wandavision premiere every Friday on Disney Plus.