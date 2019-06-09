Photo: Jennifer Clasen (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 9. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Big Little Lies (HBO, 9 p.m.) and The 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS, 8 p.m.): Improbably, the mothers of Monterey have returned, and this time, there’s a mother-in-law in tow.

For those concerned that there just wasn’t any story left to tell, and thus no real reason to return to the world of Big Little Lies, Danette Chavez would like to reassure you (in her pre-air review, linked above) that’s not the case. Yes, there’s a some spinning of wheels, but who cares:

The biggest change Big Little Lies makes is to trade the unfolding mystery of season one for a more contained game of cat and mouse, a decision that the new season needs to justify along with its own existence. The first three episodes mostly make the case for both, but even if they didn’t, are you really going to miss out on a chance to watch Meryl Streep try to take down this murderers’ row of talent?

Gwen Ihnat has her glass of wine in one hand and her keyboard beneath the other, ready to recap whatever the Monterey Five faces next.

Meanwhile, if you are asking this question:

The answer is that Caroline Siede will watch the Tony Awards this year, and she’ll recap it, too.

Regular coverage

Billions (Showtime, 9 p.m.): fourth-season finale

Wild card

Claws (TNT, 9 p.m., third-season premiere): Speaking of women with bottomless wells of determination and excellent manicures, the reliably engaging Claws returns tonight. Keep your eyes peeled for Shannon Miller’s pre-air review, and your nails in impeccable shape, because you deserve it.