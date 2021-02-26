Note: This article and video contain spoilers about the ending of the first season of Tell Me Your Secrets.

If you’ve finished the first season of Tell Me Your Secrets, then you know that a lot more people are left alive than one might have expected out of the gate. There’s drama afoot, and Lily Rabe’s Karen/Emma is poised to set out on a search for something very important to her, taken by someone very important to Amy Brenneman’s Mary. Twists have turned, and gasps have been uttered, and it’s all very wild.

With this in mind, The A.V. Club sat down with two of Secrets’ producers—Casey Haver and the show’s creator, Harriet Warner—to talk about that ending, and about whether anything will ever really be tidily wrapped up with a neat little bow.

Tell Me Your Secrets is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.