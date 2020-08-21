Fans of Apple TV’s new hit comedy Ted Lasso might recognize Jeremy Swift and Hannah Waddingham from some of their favorite UK television exports. Swift played a put-upon butler on Downton Abbey, and Waddingham—among many, many other roles—had a one or two episode run on yet another show about U.K. football: Footballers’ Wives. The A.V. Club talked to the Lasso-ites about both of those roles, as well as what making a longer, American-style series allows in terms of getting in touch with your character. We also pondered the age old question of why theater’s not as popular in the U.S. as it is in the U.K.

