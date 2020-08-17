Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed find the natural intersection of earthquakes and FIFA

Marah Eakin
A team—even a fictional team—isn’t coached by just one person. That’s certainly the case on Ted Lasso, where Jason Sudeikis’ Coach Ted Lasso is backed up by both his longtime right hand man Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), as well as equipment manager Nathan (Nick Mohammed). They’re part of the collective brain trust, and through respective silence and stammers, they help round out the show’s excellent ensemble. We talked to the duo about Hunt’s long history with Sudeikis and FIFA Soccer, as well as how often Mohammed uses his doctorate in seismology.

