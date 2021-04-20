Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Nick Muhammad in Ted Lasso Screenshot : Apple TV+

Everyone could use a little more joy right now and Ted Lasso is here to deliver. After its debut last year, the first season of this heartwarming Apple TV+ comedy was met with critical acclaim and award wins for lead star Jason Sudeikis, who caused an uproar with the tie-dye sweatshirt trend.

At its Spring Loaded event, Apple unveiled a delightful new trailer and announced the July 23 premiere date for season two. The trailer—set against Queen’s “We Will Rock You” — show Sudiekis’ super optimistic Coach Ted continue to train and recharge the Richmond football team, even though they aren’t necessarily performing well.

Also in the new footage, Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) are still thankfully pursuing their romance, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) indulges in girl talk about her new beau with Ted, and everyone’s favorite coach tries to appease Richmond’s new sports psychologist, Sharon (Sarah Niles) with his famous biscuits. Don’t worry, The Independent’s Trent Crimm is back too.

Ted Lasso, which premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020, is inspired by NBC Sports promos starring Sudeikis as Ted Lasso that aired in 2013. In the show, Ted moves from Kansas to England to coach a professional soccer team despite his lack of experience. Luckily for him, his sunny personality warms over all the cold Brits who don’t initially agree with his methods.

The show is developed by Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. It also stars Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, and Jeremy Swift. Ted Lasso season two will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23. It has already been renewed for a season three.