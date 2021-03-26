Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard and Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso Photo : Courtesy of Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis’ award-winning performance as football coach Ted Lasso in Apple TV+’s comedy Ted Lasso has landed him a spot in the FIFA 21 tournament.

Hosted by Twitch streamer Castro 1021 for EASPORTSFIFA, this face-off is pairing celebrities with pro players to compete for a $25,000 prize pool for charity. Notably, Sudeikis is playing along with his co-star Brendan Hunt but the two are actually appearing in character as longtime friends Ted Lasso and Coach Beard.

Sudeikis and Hunter are joined by The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah. The first part of this competition was broadcast on March 19 and is continuing on March 26 on the EA Sports Twitch Channel. They are joined by NFG Lisa, Futheda, Dux Graveson, and Cory_B.



You can watch it here: