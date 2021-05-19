Nasim Pedrad in Chad Photo : Scott Patrick Green

Nasim Pedrad’s on-screen journey as a 14-year-old boy in Chad has only just begun. TBS has renewed the comedy for a second season just as the first one is set to wrap up with the finale on May 25. Pedrad created, wrote, and stars as the titular teenager in this cringe-worthy but surprisingly earnest coming-of-age show. It also stars Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, Ella Mika, and Alexa Loo.

At a press conference call ahead of the Warner Media upfront, The A.V. Club asked Brett Weitz, the general manager of TBS, TNT, truTV, about the renewal and he said the decision required very little deliberation and was the easiest season two pickup for him in a long time. “Nasim and her team are in the writers room right now building out the episodes. We had an incredible conversation about the direction it will take. We’ll be scheduling it for the summer of 2022,” Weitz says.

Premiere dates were announced for new seasons of TNT drama Animal Kingdom and TBS’s comedy anthology Miracle Workers. The former’s fifth season will launch on July 11 and deal with the aftermath of Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) death. Season five’s cast includes Finn Cole, Shawn Hatosy, and Jake Weary.

Miracle Workers: The Oregon Trail, starring Steve Buscemi, Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass, will premiere on July 13. It’s set in 1844 in a small town of the American Old West.

TBS also announced the debut of Friday Night Vibes, which is essentially a weekly movie night hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who previously starred in The Last O.G. on the network. The actress, along with a resident DJ, will discuss iconic movies and their cultural impact with some surprise guests. The full movie lineup is TBA but the brief teaser includes Creed and Black Panther. It will launch on June 18.