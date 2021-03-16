Photo : The Big D hosts JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, courtesy of WarnerMedia

The pandemic hasn’t stopped the shortage of horny relationship-based reality shows set in tropical paradise. We got a new season of Love Island USA on CBS and Netflix premiered Too Hot To Handle l ast year. But here’s one that absolutely nobody asked for: TBS’ The Big D. No, it’s not that big D, get your mind out of the gutter! This reality show asks “What if you were on Bachelor In Paradise with your ex-spouse?” And in case you really need it to feel like Chris Harrison’s about to pop out at any second to announce it’s rose ceremony time, the hosts are Bachelor Nation couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.



Here’s the premise given by TBS:

Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica together to re-learn how to date while looking for love with the other contestants in the house. The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. Each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor - the possibilities are endless. Hosts Fletcher and Rodgers are no strangers to courting in-front-of a camera and will be on-hand to help the divorcees get back into the dating game.

Having two people who have never been divorced (much less married) guide a group of divorcees is definitely a choice. The premise already sounds extremely messy, but isn’t that trashy reality TV at its finest? Its premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’ll make a good replacement while Bachelor Nation shows remain unwatchable.