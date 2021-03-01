Taylor Swift calls out Netflix for joke about her dating life in Ginny & Georgia

Photo : Left: Taylor Swift (Credit: Jamie McCarthy) , Image : Right: Ginny and Georgia (Credit: Netflix)

Last year, Taylor Swift premiered her documentary Miss Americana on Netflix, giving an intimate glimpse at many of the challenges she’s faced throughout her career, from having the responsibilities of being one of the world’s biggest pop star while her mom’s battling cancer, to dealing with scrutiny from the press. Swift gets very candid about how much that mistreatment affected her, so it took her by surprise when she found out that new Netflix show Ginny and Georgia includes a joke about her dating history. As you can imagine, Swift is not pleased.

On Monday, Swift tweeted out about her disappointment over the joke, writing, “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.” She also directly called Netflix out for allowing this to happen after her Netflix documentary tackled why these jokes are harmful: “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

The show has n’t received favorable reviews, but even before Swift tweeted about the joke, Swift’s fans made sure to tank Ginny & Georgia’s ratings even further, as Insider’s Grace Panetta noted on Twitter. Netflix hasn’t responded as of yet, but whoever’s handling Netflix’s socials is dealing with the wrath of Swifties all day.