Ask any Comedy Bang! Bang! fan, and they’ll tell you the biggest measure of Hollywood success isn’t where you are on the Forbes 500, but rather where you are on the call sheet. The list of actors due on set on any given day is typically ranked by lines, clout, and star power, so the higher up on a call sheet an actor is, the more Hollywood power they ostensibly have. At least, that’s the joke on Comedy Bang! Bang!

That’s why The A.V. Club knew they had to ask CBB regular (and Bajillion Dollar Properties veteran) Tawny Newsome just where she landed on the Space Force call sheet. Her response is pretty impressive, especially when you compare it to Jimmy O. Yang’s. Both of their ranks are in the video above, along with the pair’s thoughts on actually going to space and the genius of David Bowie.