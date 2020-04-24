Tanya Saracho is just so excited for Vida's final season

Vida creator Tanya Saracho has vision. The showrunner, writer, and brain behind the series has alway s known what she thinks the world needs—whether it’s on stage at Chicago’s Teatro Luna, or on screen like on Vida. Unfortunately, the upcoming third season will be Vida’s last, but we have a hunch we’ll hear from Saracho many times in the years to come.

Speaking of that third season: Saracho’s madly in love with it. As she told The A.V. Club earlier this year, the creator is thrilled about everything they were able to include, from relationships to drag kings to a something she calls a “queerciñera.” You can watch the effusive Saracho spout all that love and inspiration in the clip above.