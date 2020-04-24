Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Tanya Saracho is just so excited for Vida's final season

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Vida
VidaTanya SarachoStarzLatinx
Vida creator Tanya Saracho has vision. The showrunner, writer, and brain behind the series has always known what she thinks the world needs—whether it’s on stage at Chicago’s Teatro Luna, or on screen like on Vida. Unfortunately, the upcoming third season will be Vida’s last, but we have a hunch we’ll hear from Saracho many times in the years to come.

Speaking of that third season: Saracho’s madly in love with it. As she told The A.V. Club earlier this year, the creator is thrilled about everything they were able to include, from relationships to drag kings to a something she calls a “queerciñera.” You can watch the effusive Saracho spout all that love and inspiration in the clip above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

