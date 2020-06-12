The latest season of Queer Eye—its fifth—was filmed last summer, long before the world had even heard of COVID-19. The virus is something that’s hard to forget when you’re watching the episodes though, both because of the prominence of truly great looking hugs and because all the businesses the Fab 5 helped revamp this season, from a mobile dog grooming service to a mom-and-pop restaurant to a struggling gym. How is Alma Del Mar doing now, and will Body Rock gym be able to survive months without in person classes? Sites like Screenrant have tracked down the latest on all the heroes, but The A.V. Club talked to Queer Eye co-stars Tan France and Bobby Berk about how the show helps its heroes build sustainable lives and homes, not just for the show, but for years to come. That and talks about France’s #hairgoals quarantine look are above.