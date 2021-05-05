Tall man Adrien Brody to guest star on Succession, the show for tall men

Sorry, this is as much of Adrien Brody as we could fit into the frame. Photo : Frazer Harrison

Succession, the TV show about tall men saying “Fuck” at each other in increasingly inventive ways, has found yet another tall man to join its menagerie for its upcoming third season: Adrien Brody. And while Brody, who’s 6'1", isn’t quite up to the heights marshaled by Nicholas “Very Tall Cousin Greg” Braun, or the just-cast Alexander Skarsgård, he should still be able to comfortably tower over Kiernan Culkin and Sarah S nook for the guest-starring part, thus fulfilling the remit for any and all Succession guest stars, as far as we can tell.

In terms of non-yardstick-based, uh, yardsticks, Oscar-winner Brody is joining the series as yet another business frenemy of the Roy family, in this case “ Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor” who gets in the middle of the civil war brewing between Kendall and his father Logan in the wake of the second-season finale. (5'10" and 5'9", respectively, for those of you keeping track, by the way .) As noted by Variety, this is Brody’s second stint with HBO’s TV department in recent months; he also signed on to play NBA coach Pat Riley in the network’s still-untitled series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, HBO has yet to reveal how long we’ll still have to wait before getting to see all these elongated men have their prophesied verbal “Fuck”-off. Which is to say: No word yet on when the season premiere is set to land on the network; the show aired its last episode in October of 2019, so the stakes for its eventual return are, well…high.