Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

Take your pick: Election coverage abounds

sulagna
Sulagna Misra
Filed to:What's On Tonight
What's On TonightTV
Save
Illustration for article titled Take your pick: Election coverage abounds
Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 2. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top picks

This Monday, November 2, is all about election coverage, for reasons that should be obvious. If you can’t sleep, stay up late watching these election specials.

Advertisement

The 2020 SNL Election Special (NBC, 10:01 p.m.)
Chaos: Election 2020 (Vice, 10 p.m.)
Pawn Stars: All The Presidents’ Pawn (History, 9 p.m.)

And for you early risers:

Antiques Roadshow: Election Collection (PBS, 8 p.m.)

Regular coverage

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.):

Wild cards

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10 p.m.): The fourth season of David Shore’s charming medical drama gets timely as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his colleagues at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital deal with the pandemic.

With Drawn Arms (STARZ, 9 p.m.) For something really different, check out this documentary about Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith’s Black Power protest during the 1968 Olympics to learn more about the history behind this photo.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Sulagna Misra

Sulagna Misra has written for The Cut, The Hairpin, and The Toast, as well as other publications that don't start with "the." She writes about what she thinks about when she’s not paying attention. She’s on Twitter so she can not pay attention more effectively.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Undoing builds the case against its leading man

John Brown’s army prepares to raid Harpers Ferry in a funny, energetic Good Lord Bird

Aspiring authors in novel-writing month have a kindred spirit in Saddam Hussein

Cuteness is king for The Great British Baking Show’s first ever “Japanese Week”