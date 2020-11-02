Take your pick: Election coverage abounds

Photo : David McNew ( Getty Images )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 2. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

This Monday, November 2, is all about election coverage, for reasons that should be obvious. If you can’t sleep, stay up late watching these election specials.

The 2020 SNL Election Special (NBC, 10:01 p.m.)

Chaos: Election 2020 (Vice, 10 p.m.)

Pawn Stars: All The Presidents’ Pawn (History, 9 p.m.)

And for you early risers:

Antiques Roadshow: Election Collection (PBS, 8 p.m.)

Regular coverage

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.):

Wild cards

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10 p.m.): The fourth season of David Shore’s charming medical drama gets timely as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his colleagues at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital deal with the pandemic.

With Drawn Arms (STARZ, 9 p.m.) For something really different, check out this documentary about Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith’s Black Power protest during the 1968 Olympics to learn more about the history behind this photo.