Take a deep breath (or a drink) and let’s all watch the Alias pilot

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 3. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Alias, “Truth Be Told” (Amazon, streaming; originally aired 9/30/2001): Hello, reader. It’s November 3. Odds are you’ll spend at least part of your day and night glued to either a television screen or, at minimum, your social media feeds. And no matter what happens—and really, what the hell is happening next, we’d love to know—it’s going to be a lot.

We’ve got some notes on your TV news options below, but for those of you who need a distance from the day’s events, why don’t you join us in watching the Alias pilot?

Why Alias? Well, first, why the hell not, the Alias pilot is a banger. But there are reasons beyond that important one. The early hours of Alias are not particularly fluffy and comfy (some of it’s pretty dark, truth be told), but they are expertly paced and emotionally engaging, without ever crossing into a place that might cause one to get a bit existential. Something comfier might not adequately distract you from chaos. Something heavier could bring on a tailspin. But watching Jennifer Garner dye her hair in a gas station bathroom? That’ll do nicely.

Election coverage

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime, 11 p.m.): Well, the last time this happened, Colbert’s election special certainly wasn’t boring.

While we would not suggest turning to television’s Stephen Colbert of the Charleston Colberts for of-the-moment election coverage, what you’ll find there is likely to be more emotionally honest than whatever happens on CNN.

PBS Newshour Election Night coverage (PBS, 8 p.m.): Watch whatever news channel you trust, unless it’s Fox News. But whoever your anchor-of-choice might be, if at any point you feel they’re starting to stress you the fuck out, please remember that Judy Woodruff and her panel of indoor voices can keep you informed, provided we still have PBS.

The Daily Show “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong (Again)?” (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): Trevor Noah and company will be on as well.

For kids

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (Cartoon Network, 7 p.m., premiere): Oh, parents. We hope you’re doing okay. The good news is that the LEGO versions of Shazam and The Flash and Wonder Woman will be running around your television screen at 7 p.m. Hope that helps.