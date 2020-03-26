For over a couple of weeks now, the Seattle and Tacoma metro areas have been under lockdown, besieged by COVID-19. Citizens are struggling to stay afloat, but even more so firs t responders and medical professionals, who are working endless hours to help keep people safe and get those in need of a doctor in front of the right people.

TruTV’s Tacoma FD is particularly aware of the plight of that area’s first responders, having been in touch with the actual Tacoma FD over the course of the show’s two season run. The show has supported firefighter fundraising, with the show (and Broken Lizard’s) Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan even dropping in at Tacoma FD’s benefits and events. Actual Tacoma firefighters even appear as extras on the new season of the show, which premieres March 26 on TruTV.

The A.V. Club talked to Lemme and Heffernan about releasing comedy in a time of stress and tragedy, as well as where Tacoma FD is going to go, story-wise, in its upcoming season. Our conversation, above, ranges from whether flip-flops are sensible shoes for dads to the scourge that is payday gambling in fire stations.