From Conway, AR to Los Angeles, CA to the finale of Drag Race season 13, Symone’s story has been one of triumph. The queen’s looked like a frontrunner from start to finish—thanks to some of the most elevated, fashion-forward drag to ever hit the runway—but not without showing her vulnerable side. Time and again, The Ebony Enchantress has overcome her self-doubt to floor the Drag Race judges and fans alike. RuPaul said it best way back in episode two: Symone has “star quality,” and her resilience has been a shining example for other small-town queer kids wondering where they fit in.

One the day of the finale taping, The A.V. Club had the chance to speak with Symone about her stellar run on Drag Race and the message she hopes to project to the show’s young fans. The queen also shared some love for The House Of Avalon, reflected on the maxi challenge she feels cemented her narrative, and revealed that she’s “a little bit more of a nerd” than fans might expect.

Advertisement

This is just one of four of The A.V. Club’s interviews with the finalists of Drag Race season 13. Yesterday we spoke with Gottmik and Kandy Muse, and later today we’ll chat with Rosé.



The season 13 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Friday, April 23, on VH1.