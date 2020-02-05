



Photo : Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

“Boston” Rob Mariano

Previous seasons: Survivor: Marquesas (season four), Survivor: All-Stars (season eight), Survivor: Heroes Vs. Villains (season 20), winner of Survivor: Redemption Island (season 22), mentor on Survivor: Island Of The Idols (season 39)

Non-Boston Rob’s odds he’ll win: 98-1. “It’s going to be real tough for Rob to do well this game. I hope he can figure it out because I think it’s fun to have him in the mix the longer the season goes on. He’s a great leader, and that’s helped him in the past, but how does anyone keep Rob in the game knowing what he’s capable of and everything that he’s done? I just don’t see any way that he makes it to the merge in this season. He’d have the same winner odds as Sandra, but he has a better chance at coming back from Edge Of Extinction.”