What's On Tonight

Surviving R. Kelly returns for Part II: The Reckoning

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:What's On Tonight
Dominique Gardner
Photo: Courtesy of Lifetime

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, January 2. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Lifetime, 9 p.m.): Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated docuseries Surviving R. Kelly made what you might call an impact:

Now the series has returned for another three-night, six-episode stretch. It’s sure to be harrowing, but well worth your time.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

What Is Jeopardy!?: Alex Trebek And America’s Most Popular Quiz Show (ABC, 8 p.m.) and The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9 p.m.): It’s a good night for specials celebrating TV stalwarts. First, ABC pays tribute to a game-show legend:

Then NBC and the Paley Center salute the record-breaking Law & Order: SVU.

