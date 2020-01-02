Surviving R. Kelly returns for Part II: The Reckoning

Filed to: What's On Tonight

Dominique Gardner Photo : Courtesy of Lifetime

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, January 2. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Lifetime, 9 p.m.): Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated docuseries Surviving R. Kelly made what you might call an impact:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now the series has returned for another three-night, six-episode stretch. It’s sure to be harrowing, but well worth your time.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

What Is Jeopardy!?: Alex Trebek And America’s Most Popular Quiz Show (ABC, 8 p.m.) and The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9 p.m.): It’s a good night for specials celebrating TV stalwarts. First, ABC pays tribute to a game-show legend:

Then NBC and the Paley Center salute the record-breaking Law & Order: SVU.