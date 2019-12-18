Surprise! There’s a new Mandalorian today

Photo : Disney+

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, December 18. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

The Mandalorian (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): Whether it’s because the holiday is looming or because they’d rather not share oxygen with The Witcher, this week’s Mandalorian arrives today! Right now! It’s probably out already as you read this! If you’re dying to know what one does after one double-crosses a bunch of double-crossers in the middle of a prison break, “Chapter 7” awaits you. Keep an eye out for Liz Shannon Miller’s recap.

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience (ABC, 8 p.m.): Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s exercise in nostalgia/TV history/casting returns with holiday episodes of Good Times and All In The Family. The Good Times cast includes Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Tiffany Haddish, Jharrel Jerome, Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, and Corinne Foxx; the theme song will be performed by Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle. As for All In The Family, Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz all return, joined by Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado.

Regular coverage

Vikings (History, 10 p.m.)

Wild cards

Three very different options for you today.

Wisting (Sundance Now, 3:01 a.m.): First up, a Nordic crime series based on the works of bestselling author Jørn Lier Horst. Sven Nordin plays the titular role, but because he’s investigating an American serial killer living in Norway, it also stars Carrie-Anne Moss.

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This one’s for the true-crime nerds out there. That title might make it sound like some kind of American Vandal spin-off, but no. This is a docuseries. (The trailer explains the title a bit.) We’ll refrain from saying too much about the events this covers, as Netflix is keeping things close to the vest, but it’s a Google away if you’re dying to know.

Soundtrack (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): On the other end of the spectrum, here’s a “romantic musical drama” starring Paul James, Jenna Dewan, and Callie Hernandez.