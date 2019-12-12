Superstore goes union and Evil encounters a fiendish holiday earworm

Photo : Tina Thorpe ( NBC ) , Elizabeth Fisher ( CBS )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, December 5. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Superstore (NBC, 9:01 p.m.): If there’s one upside to TV slowing down in December, it’s that we get a chance to catch up with shows that we’re not always able to watch every week. Enter Superstore! One of TV’s great workplace comedies is making its way through a very strong fifth season, and this week, Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) head off to represent Cloud 9’s employees during their union negotiations. (Go Cloud 9 workers! We support you, even if you are fictional!)

Advertisement

There’s no trailer for this episode, but please enjoy this joyful little bloopers reel.

Evil (CBS, 10 p.m.): And now for something completely different: We’re very much enamored of Evil’s precise blend of dry, off-kilter humor and deathly-serious stakes, a cocktail that’s necessary for a premise like that of “7 Swans a Singin’.” Tonight’s episode sees Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) investigating “an insidiously addictive Christmas song that’s spreading among an increasing number of students, and the dangerous relationship between online influencers and their impressionable young followers.” What?

That’s bonkers. Evil is great at bonkers. We’re excited.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC, 9 p.m.): It may be a pale imitation of the original, but baking is baking, holidays are holidays, and it’s cake and bread week. Alternately, you could swing by NBC for A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (NBC, 10 p.m.)