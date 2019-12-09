Supermen return on part two of the Arrowverse’s Crisis crossover

Clark Kent (Brandon Routh) and Clark Kent (Tom Welling) Photo : Katie Yu ( The CW )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, December 9. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Batwoman “Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Two” (The CW, 8 p.m.—special night and time): Saving the multiverse takes a village, so for part two of the Arrowverse’s Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover, our heroes are on the hunt for some new recruits. Using some kind of multiverse-tracking invention from Ray (Brandon Routh), the group tracks down a handful of new heroes to help in their cause, including a pair of familiar-looking Kryptonians (including returning Superman Routh, back in the red and blue spandex, and Smallville’s Tom Welling) and Kevin freaking Conroy as Bruce Wayne from the future. Also, Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor is back. Alani Vargas will be standing by with her thoughts on tonight’s Crisis installment.

Regular coverage

His Dark Materials (experts) (HBO, 9 p.m.)

His Dark Materials (newbies) (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon): Season three finale

Wild card

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m.): Though not directly part of The CW’s Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover, you can think of tonight’s midseason finale, titled “Earth Crisis,” as a tie-in of sorts. From the looks of the promo, “Earth Crisis” will definitely contain some multiverse shenanigans, and presumably lead into Black Lightning’s grand Crisis entrance—which also counts as his official introduction to the Arrowverse.