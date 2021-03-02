Photo : CW

As a DC-slash-CW property, Superman & Lois was never really at risk of disposal: Not only is it part of an actual comic book legacy, it’s also on a network that doesn’t really let go of a show unless the ratings are in absolute dire condition. That said, the network announced a second season renewal for the new series on Tuesday—just one week after the show’s premiere. Considering that the CW’s typical deluge of renewals tends to occur a little later in may (or during its TCA presentation in January/early February), this sudden renewal really speaks more to the success of the pilot.

“The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a recent press release. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

Superman & Lois debuted on February 23 to 1.75 million total live viewers, which is a two-year high for its 8 PM EST timeslot. This iteration stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular duo, who are raising two teenage sons. Caroline Siede checked out the premiere for The A.V. Club. Here’s what she had to say in her recap: