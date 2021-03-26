Superhero dramedy Invincible arrives with a star-studded voice cast

Zachary Quinto voices Robot and Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson in Invincible Photo : Amazon Studios

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Invincible (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Against all odds—and with guidance from comic creator Robert Kirkman, and under the stewardship of showrunner Simon Racioppa—Invincible manages to make something potentially fascinating out of what should be a disastrous recipe for whiplash.” Read the rest of William Hughes review of this animated superhero dramedy whose voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, and Zazie Beetz. It premieres with three episodes, and new episodes will be released every week. Here’s a quick guide to Kirkman’s superhero comics on which the show is based.

Tina (HBO, Saturday, 8 p.m.): “What makes Tina such a welcome addition to the Turner lore is that while Lindsay and Martin don’t ignore the violence in her life—because that would be disingenuous—they also don’t let it define her. The movie has two goals: to increase appreciation for one of the most powerful vocalists and most electrifying live performers of the 20th century, and to emphasize how unjust it is that so much of Turner’s story has been dominated by her abuser.” Read the rest of Noel Murray’s review of this documentary on Tina Turner.

Regular coverage

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11.29 p.m.): SNL returns after a month-long hiatus with host and ace Kamala Harris impersonator Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow. Look out for Dennis Perkins’ recap of the episode.

Wild cards

Solar Opposites (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): In his review of the second season of this animated comedy, Alex McLevy writes, “[W]hile the new season mostly conforms to that same premise and collection of fish-out-of-water character dynamics [as season one], there are some mild differences in the early episodes to suggest our protagonists are starting to adjust to their new lives, settling into rhythms and roles geared toward making life on Earth more tolerable.” Read the full review here.

The Irregulars (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This British crime drama is presenting the newest (and darkest) take on classic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes and his partner, Dr. Watson. Only this time, the two take a backseat in favor of a group of unruly teenagers that Watson (Royce Pierreson) hires to help solve increasingly supernatural crimes just so Sherlock (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) can take credit. The Irregulars stars Clarke Peters, Olivia Grant, Aidan McArdle, and Sheila Atim. Look out for Gwen Ihnat’s review of the series.

The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): “Game Changers is a wholesome entry into the Mighty Ducks canon that maintains the ’90s-style earnestness of the original trilogy. Saccharine and oftentimes precocious, yes, but with more competency and heart than, say, Fuller House. Obviously, that doesn’t make it for everyone, but it does explain why [Emilio] Estevez would come back for this particular story—as well as why it will also most likely succeed for Disney+.” Read LaToya Ferguson’s entire review of this Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez-led series here.

Nailed It! (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The fifth season of Nailed It!, which will consist of six episodes, is officially being dubbed as Nailed It: Double Trouble because the baking reality show will now feature home bakers pairing up in teams of two to take a shot at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. Yes, Nicole Byer is also back along with Jacques Torres and other fun guest judges.

Cocktails And Tall Tales With Ina Garten And Melissa McCarthy (Discovery+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Famous chef Ina Garten, a.k.a. the Barefoot Contessa, and comedian Melissa McCarthy team up for this special in which they cook, make cocktails, and talk about their personal and professional lives. It was filmed in Garten’s home in East Hampton, and outside of Sydney, Australia, where McCarthy and her family currently reside.

La Templanza (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Set in the 1860s, this Spanish romantic drama moves across locations such as London, Cuba, Cádiz, and Mexico to unravel the love story between Mauro Larrea (Rafael Novoa) and Soledad Montalvo (Leonor Watling), a refined woman belonging to a noted wine-making family.