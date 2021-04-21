Superhero drama Zero arrives to break new ground

Giuseppe Dave Seke in Zero Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, April 21. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Zero (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Created by author Antonio Dikele Distefano, Zero i s the first television show to focus on the Black Italian experience. It features the origin story of Omar, a shy man of African origin who is also a second-generation Italian with the superpower of invisibility. Omar, known as Zero, dons the clothes of a hero to protect his Milan neighborhood when it becomes endangered, discovering friendships and love along the way. The eight-episode first season also stems from the filmmaker’s struggles with identity against the long history of Black representation in Italian cinema. It stars Giuseppe Dave Seke, Beatrice Granno, Richard Dylan Magon, Daniela Scattolin, and Madior Fall.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Tell Me When (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In this Mexican rom-com, workaholic Will has to put his chaotic L.A. life on hold to fulfill his grandfather’s last wish and go to Mexico City. Naturally, during this trip, he learns how to live in the moment while seeing the city’s most iconic sights and falling in love. The film stars Jesus Zavala, Ximeno Romo, Veronica Castro, and Jose Carlos Ruiz.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 10 p.m., spring finale): Season three of this drama goes on a break after the 10th episode, ominously titled “She’s Back.” Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) face off in court, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) comes clean about her relationship, and Alice (Sherry Cola) gets to meet her comedy hero Margaret Cho, who makes a guest appearance. (No return date has yet been announced for the rest of season three.)

Snowfall (FX, 10 p.m., season finale): Season four wraps up with episode 10, “Fight Or Flight,” in which Franklin’s (Damson Idris) family fractures, Teddy (Carter Hudson) makes a difficult decision, and Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) chooses a new path. ( Not to worry, a fifth season has already been announced.) Kyle Fowle will recap.

The Pole (Syfy, 11 p.m., season finale): The animated comedy wraps up its season-one run with episode six, “Christmas Spirit Never Dies.” Bobby Moynihan voices jolly ol’ St. Nick as he deals with scandals in the North Pole while his wife Gretchen (Jillian Bell) and his son Jack (Timothy Simons) organize a coup for a power grab. The cast also includes Colin Jost, Sasheer Zamata, and Sungwon Cho. Read Danette Chavez’s interview with Simons about his innate talent to play unlikable characters like Jack and Veep’s Jonah Ryan.