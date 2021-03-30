Supergirl returns to finish out one season and begin another

Melissa Benoist in Supergirl Photo : Dean Buscher/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 30. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m., sixth-season premiere): One by one, the shows with seasons cut short by the pandemic are returning to finish up the storylines left dangling. (That is, except the ones that got un-renewed. We’re still sad.) Supergirl is the latest show to return with a premiere that will unavoidably play less as the start of something new than the conclusion of something you sort of remember. (If you need a refresher, our own Caroline Siede has you covered.)

Can Kara, Lena, Alex, and the rest of the Superfriends stop Lex? Probably! Will they stop him for good? Of course not! But no matter what, we’re glad to see Melissa Benoist back in the super suit for the end-ish beginning of this final season. Watch for Caroline’s recap.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)



Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

Women Making History (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): This one-hour celebration in honor of women’s history month will include an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and profiles of Andra Day, immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, and activists Crystal Echo Hawk and Amanda Nguyen, among others.

Pooch Perfect (ABC, 8 p.m., series premiere): Lisa Vanderpump, Dr. Callie Harris, and Jorge Bendersky judge this dog-grooming competition series hosted by Rebel Wilson (because she was in Pitch Perfect, get it?).

Young Rock, “My Day With Andre” (NBC, 8 p.m.): Tonight’s Young Rock is a highlight of the show’s first season, adding some welcome complexity to the familial relationships and, more importantly, sending our young hero on an outing with Andre The Giant.

American Experience, “The Blinding Of Isaac Woodard” (PBS, 9 p.m.): AE shines a light on the story of Isaac Woodard, a World War II vet who was brutally beaten by South Carolina cops while in his uniform.

The Last Cruise (HBO, 9 p.m., premiere): Welp, if you want a sense of what it was like to be on a cruise ship when said ship was quarantined, now’s your chance.