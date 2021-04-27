Nicole Maines and Jesse Rath in Supergirl Photo : The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, April 27. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.): Okay, so there’s a lot going on in Supergirl right now. Phantom Zone, Nyxly, Kara’s Dad, Brainy’s enormous feelings, the list goes on, but you get it—it’s a lot. And refreshingly, this week looks to be a fun change of pace, with the feelings-filled Brainy and the always excellent Nia traveling back in time to set things right by… spending some time at Midvale High?

If Brainy and Nia are both quoting Budweiser commercials, it’s bound to be a good time, right? Watch for Caroline Siede’s recap.

Philly D.A. (PBS, 9 p.m.): This Independent Lens docuseries, which premiered with back-to-back episodes last week, would have to work hard to be any more vital or timely. It follows civil rights attorney Larry Krasner in his first term as Philadelphia’s District Attorney, an unlikely victory that has allowed Krasner and his team to “attempt a fundamental overhaul of an expansive, entrenched criminal justice system.” That’s no small task to take on, as you’ll see in this exclusive clip from tonight’s episode.

It’s surprisingly easy for Viewers Like You to catch up on the series; you can watch the first episode in its entirely below, and you’ll find the second here.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Fatma (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): This Turkish Netflix Original centers on a cleaning woman (Burcu Biricik) who winds up on the homicidal side of a murder investigation, and finds that her invisibility to much of society serves her well indeed.



Finding Your Roots, “On Broadway” (PBS, 8 p.m.): Dr. Gates turns the pages of history for Audra Thee McDonald and Mandy Fucking Patinkin, two people who are unbelievably delightful even when they’re not demonstrating the fact that they’re two of the country’s greatest musical talents. (Can Dr. Gates get in a request? If so, can we suggest he asks them to jointly take on “We Do Not Belong Together”? Please?)

Kenan (NBC, 8:30 p.m., first-season finale): The stalwart Kenan Thompson’s sitcom reaches the end of its first season with a trip to the Atlanta Hair Show, a possible in-universe sitcom, and a visit from Mom. Are we going to get a sitcom about a sitcom, should Kenan come back for a second season? Because that might be rad.