Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs vs. 49ers vs. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira vs. commercials

Super Bowl LIV (Fox, 6:30 p.m.): It’s the biggest night of the year for people who love expensive advertisements featuring celebrity cameos!

We kid, we kid. In all serious, tonight’s big event is a very flashy Jennifer Lopez concert, which will also feature Shakira; opening for them and headlining the after-party will be the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play football in lieu of any kind of musical set.

There’s a fair amount of programming not related to the 49ers, the Chiefs, or music in general that’s nevertheless tied to this Super Bowl. There’s the Kitten Bowl (Hallmark, 2 p.m.), the Puppy Bowl (Animal Planet, 3 p.m.), and How It’s Made: Football 2020 Special (Science, 10 p.m.) And of course, the various sports networks will have quite a lot to say, all day long. If none of that interests you, there’s a Futurama marathon (Syfy, 5 p.m.), as well as the four brave shows below, which will carry on as if they don’t have to compete with The Jennifer Lopez on the biggest TV night of the year.

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

The Outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

The Masked Singer (Fox, 10:30 p.m. or when the post-J.Lo football concludes, third-season premiere): After someone wins, this bonkers show returns for more surreal singing and dancing and some truly insufferable judge commentary.

Make your guesses, eat your edibles, and enjoy.