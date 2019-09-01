Photo: Peter Kramer (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 1. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m): Here’s Randall Colburn on last week’s episode:

Succession’s absurdities aren’t audacious, couched as they are in the very real drama of its ensemble. That changes on “Hunting,” an episode that, more than any one before it, uproots decorum and plunges us into a feverish corporate nightmare. That’s not to say the show doesn’t earn Logan’s grotesque game of Boar On The Floor, which finds Karl (David Rasche), Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Greg (Nicholas Braun) scrounging for sausages on the planks of a Hungarian dining room as Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Waystar’s finest hoot and holler like this was Lord Of The Flies. It isn’t, however, how I thought this episode would end, even after Logan’s paranoia began oozing over the collar of his shirt.

Advertisement

So how do you top Boar On The Floor? Answer: safe rooms and Holly Hunter.

Randall, too wants to know if Kendall is safe, and he’s ready to recap it all.

Regular coverage

The Affair (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Preacher (AMC, 10 p.m.)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m)

On Becoming A God In Central Florida (Showtime, 10 p.m)

Wild card

Carnival Eats (Cooking Channel, 9 p.m., seventh-series finale): It’s Labor Day weekend. You deserve a break. You deserve something with grilled meats and cold beers. You deserve an episode of television called “Deep-Fried Inferno.” Enjoy the ride.