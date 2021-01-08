Photo : Nickelodeon

October came and went ages ago, but honestly? Spooky Season never actually goes away for those who love a decent scare. The A.V. Club does, as do many of us who grew up on the original run of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid Of The Dark?, the anthological fright that delivered some of our earliest doses of haunted anecdotes and kid-friendly horror. So if the youthful cabler wants to offer a helping of delectable dread in February, when we’re typically overrun with saccharine odes to romance, then who are we to say no?

We imagine that young fans of the new series won’t mind, either. If the trailer for season two of this most recent revival—titled Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows this time around—is anything to go by, the scares are not only potent, but pretty close to home for a brand new Midnight Society . (New year, new inexplicably fearless kids!) In the upcoming six-part limited series produced by ACE Entertainment, the gang must deal with a mysterious creature called the Shadowman and the disappearance of their leader, Connor (Andi Mack’s Parker Queenan). Considering that the snippet shows a creepy shadow tailing him , we imagine those matters are linked. But we could be wrong! Scary stories thrive on twists, you know .

The freshly released trailer doesn’t just bring the chills; it also introduces a new cast: Queenan, The Astronaut’s Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Child’s Play’s Beatrice Kitsos, The Baby-Sitters Club’s Malia Baker, and Dominic Mariche. Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows begins February 12. In the meantime, c heck out the exclusive shots below.

Advertisement

Photo : Nickelodeon

Photo : Nickelodeon

Photo : Nickelodeon

Photo : Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Photo : Nickelodeon

Photo : Nickelodeon