Streaming for you this weekend: Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Paul Rudd, Paul Rudd

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Living With Yourself (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): The selling point on this one could not be more straightforward: not one, but two Paul Rudds. (Pauls Rudd? Let’s go with Pauls Rudd.)

Sure, we could use this space to make jokes about Gemini Man and de-aging technology, but instead let’s just cover what awaits you with Living With Yourself. We’ve established that there are two Pauls Rudd. The reason for that phenomenon, besides getting lots of people to watch your television show, is a day spa of the Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind variety. The procedure that the first Rudd undergoes results in a second Rudd, now spitting both Rudds into an Adaptation-like universe, where one Rudd seems to be lawful good (maybe lawful neutral) and the other is chaotic neutral (maybe chaotic good). Could be that one or both of them is evil—we don’t know—but if the show is actually as Charlie Kaufmanesque as it seems, there’s bound to be a sharp turn in there somewhere. Keep one to four eyes peeled for Erik Adams’ review, running later today.

Regular coverage

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.)

Wild card

Modern Love (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Living With Yourself offers two Pauls Rudd. Modern Love offers eight love stories.

An anthology series adapted from the New York Times column of the same name, John Carney’s (Sing Street, Once) series arrives with a pretty simple premise: Love stories, in whatever form love takes. Some may be stronger than others. Some are certainly more entertaining than others. But try not to love (get it?) this cast: Anne Hathaway, Catherine Keener, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Cristin Milioti, Andy Garcia, Sarita Choudhury, Julia Garner, John Gallagher Jr., Sofia Boutella, Shea Whigham, Andrew Scott, Olivia Cooke, Jane Alexander, and so on. Look for Gwen Ihnat’s review sometime today.