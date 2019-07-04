Photo: Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Stranger Things (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Odds are, you don’t need us to sell you on this one.

We’re generally pretty high on this third go-round with the Duffer brothers and the gang from Hawkins. Sure, there are some hiccups along the way—you can head over to Erik Adams’ pre-air review for a sense of what those might be, though Erik’s critique, like all advance coverage for this series, necessarily keeps things vague, as the plot was “heavily embargoed” and the episodes came with “a list of 17 bullet points not to be disclosed ahead of the premiere.” But even with the occasional stumble, it’s a fine way to spend all (or part) of a holiday. Emily L. Stephens can attest to that—her first four recaps will run today.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild card

A Capitol Fourth (PBS, 8 p.m.): Are you ready for some Sousa?!?!?!?!?!

Welcome John Stamos, Vanessa Williams, some Muppets, and Carole King with the Broadway cast of Beautiful into your home and we promise you, John Phillips Sousa will be part of the deal. So brassy!